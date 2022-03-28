VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some hooked turtles need names, whether they’re cereal brands, dog breeds, famous artists, bird species, musical instruments, or famous lakes.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s Stranding Response Team is still requesting the public’s help choosing a naming theme for hooked turtles this season.

Voters have until March 31 to get their votes in.

The Stranding Response Program consists of volunteers, staff, and other agencies who provide response and plans for marine mammals and sea turtles that wash ashore in Virginia.

Officials say there are two seasons for rescue: stranding/hooking season during warm months and cold stun season during the cold months.

As it begins to get warmer, the team is preparing to name this season’s turtles.

Click here to submit your votes. There is no limit on the number of votes you can submit.