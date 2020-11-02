Voters dropping off mail-in ballots in Virginia Beach ahead of Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s the final push before Election Day and voter turnout is booming already, with millions of Virginians already casting their ballots.

On Monday, there was a steady trickle of voters in Virginia Beach who were dropping off their mail-in ballots at the General Registrar’s Office. However, there was never a line, which was a contrast from what we saw during early in-person voting across the city.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 124,396 people in Virginia Beach have voted early, according to Sunday’s data. That breaks down to:

74,085 people voting early in-person

50,311 people voting early by mail

12,868 mail ballots that have not yet been returned

On Monday in Virginia Beach, 10 On Your Side ran into a handful of people dropping off their ballots in the drop-box at the Municipal Center.

“It felt really great to know that I have rights to vote and I can and am able to vote,” said Laquita Hanshaw. “I was going to mail it in but time got away from me, so I decided just to drop it off instead.”

The voters WAVY News spoke with Monday had a variety of reasons for dropping off their ballots, including time.

“I had a little bit of apprehension that if it went in the mail, I wasn’t 100% sure that it would make it in time, so I wanted to make sure,” Emily Bertholf, a Virginia Beach resident, said.

Voters were also concerned about the coronavirus.

“Well I just think it’s a safer way, for my age, rather than you know, standing in line in the cold or around people, I just prefer to drop it off me, myself and I,” said voter Irma Woodard.

Some voters also want to avoid the Election Day crowds.

“I kind of figured with the election and everything like that, it was going to be crowded, overcrowded, too many people. So I just felt like it would be safer for me to drop it off here, and do the absentee ballot,” resident Jasmine Hayes said.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. People can drop off ballots at polling locations or in the drop-box behind Building 14 at the Municipal Center from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

