Volunteers pack hope in ‘ready bags’ for families with sick children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Big things come in small packages, and a room full of volunteers in Virginia Beach packed something big Friday.

“Knowing that something like this can give hope to those families going through a tough time, that’s my ‘why,'” said Molly Deal, a volunteer with Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group.

Volunteers from Chesapeake nonprofit Roc Solid Foundation and Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group loaded backpacks with toiletries, games, and even tablets — all with the goal of helping local families with children fighting cancer.

The foundation and mortgage group teamed up to build the “ready bags,” which include things families might need for an unexpected trip to the hospital.

“He was amazed, and how people he didn’t even know did something to help him,” said Elizabeth Carey, who received a ready bag in 2017 when her son, David, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Having all the little things in the panic of packing you don’t think about, they really have thought of everything,” she said.

The most important thing to come from its many pockets wasn’t a hairbrush sleeping mask, but a phone charger.

“I just remember the smile on my child’s face. He had not felt well for over a month and his face lit up,” Carey said.

Throughout David’s treatment, the to-go bag was a constant.

“We are always packing and unpacking that ready bag for it to be ready. When he relapsed, we packed that bag again, and when we went to Duke to therapy, we took that bag with us,” Carey said through tears.

Even though leukemia took her son, it can never take away the memory of seeing him smile.

And for Carey, telling the volunteers what a small gesture like this means to a family has now become her mission: a way to honor David’s life.

“We will be here to to help pack hope, and inspire others to pack hope and build hope, because that is what has sustained us even after he’s gone” said Carey.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.