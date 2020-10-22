Volunteer Hampton Roads looking for businesses to help sponsor projects for Family Volunteer Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A regional volunteer center is looking for businesses to help sponsor their annual family volunteer day.

VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads is holding its 22nd-annual Family Volunteer Day on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Executive Director Stephanie Gorham says nonprofits are in high need of assistance because volunteerism has been reduced for safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year is really important because not many of our nonprofits have been able to have volunteers assist them since March,” Gorham said.

Previous Family Volunteer Day volunteers

Family Volunteer Day allows for families or groups to lend their talents to projects nonprofits need to be completed.

Gorham says they’re helping an above-average number of 14 nonprofits this year, which will include groups such as the YWCA, the Girl Scouts, the Chesapeake Humane Society, Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, and more.

However, this year will look different than in years past. Volunteers can either help virtually or in-person at outdoor projects.

Gorham says businesses are needed to help sponsor projects so they can cover supplies needed.

“The more sponsorships, the more projects we can complete. The more projects we complete, the more nonprofits get our support to help the community,” she said.

The deadline for businesses to sponsor projects is Oct. 30.

Gorham says they’re looking forward to helping the nonprofits.

“There’s a mountain of need, so we’re really looking to fill that gap for projects such as hygiene kits for the homeless in Hampton Roads or Thanksgiving meals for families in shelters, welcome baskets with basic needs –laundry, soap — for those staying at domestic shelters,” she said.

Gorham says businesses can chose from a number of packages on how they wish to help.

Volunteers can also start signing up for Family Volunteer Day on Nov. 2.

To learn more, click here.

