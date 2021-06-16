Virtual financial empowerment classes open for registration in VB

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach says financial empowerment classes are now open for registration.

The classes will be held virtually starting Sept. 11.

The courses will be held through Bank On Hampton Roads, a regional partnership coordinated through the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services. It includes participating municipalities, banks, credit unions and community organizations.

Bank On Hampton Roads aims to connect unbanked and under-banked families with free or low-cost bank accounts and other resources that will help them achieve financial freedom.

In the courses, participants will be able to learn skills for having more financial freedom and independence. They’ll be taught how to overcome paycheck-to-paycheck living, reduce debt, increase savings, build a credit score and protect assets.

People in the five-month program should attend one virtual class per month and work one-on-one with a personal financial coach.

Participants can choose from one of the following options:

Time Class Day Beginning 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Second Saturday of the month Sept. 11 6 – 8 p.m. Second Tuesday of the month Sept. 14 6 – 8 p.m. Third Thursday of the month Sept. 16 6. – 8 p.m. Fourth Wednesday of the month Sept. 22

Registrations are currently open and will be accepted through Aug. 6. Click here to sign up. For more information about Bank On visit VBgov.com/BankOn or contact Financial Empowerment Coordinator Anita Wyche at (757) 618-6793.