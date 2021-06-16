Virtual financial empowerment classes open for registration in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach says financial empowerment classes are now open for registration.
The classes will be held virtually starting Sept. 11.
The courses will be held through Bank On Hampton Roads, a regional partnership coordinated through the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services. It includes participating municipalities, banks, credit unions and community organizations.
Bank On Hampton Roads aims to connect unbanked and under-banked families with free or low-cost bank accounts and other resources that will help them achieve financial freedom.
In the courses, participants will be able to learn skills for having more financial freedom and independence. They’ll be taught how to overcome paycheck-to-paycheck living, reduce debt, increase savings, build a credit score and protect assets.
People in the five-month program should attend one virtual class per month and work one-on-one with a personal financial coach.
Participants can choose from one of the following options:
|Time
|Class Day
|Beginning
|9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
|Second Saturday of the month
|Sept. 11
|6 – 8 p.m.
|Second Tuesday of the month
|Sept. 14
|6 – 8 p.m.
|Third Thursday of the month
|Sept. 16
|6. – 8 p.m.
|Fourth Wednesday of the month
|Sept. 22
Registrations are currently open and will be accepted through Aug. 6. Click here to sign up. For more information about Bank On visit VBgov.com/BankOn or contact Financial Empowerment Coordinator Anita Wyche at (757) 618-6793.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.