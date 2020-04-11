Virginia Wesleyan University receives COVID-19 emergency funding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – Virginia Wesleyan University was selected among a group of 15 schools to receive funding for emergency assistance for students from the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.

Virginia Wesleyan says the funds from the VFIC will provide short-term relief and assistance for students.

VFIC recently created the $500,000 COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund to provide short-term relief for undergraduate students at VFIC schools impacted financially by the pandemic, according to the foundation’s president.

“As events unfolded, our presidents canceled athletic events, classes, graduation ceremonies; they wisely closed their schools for the academic year,” said Matt Shank, president of the VFIC.

“The VFIC invited each of the fifteen schools in the consortium to submit proposals citing the financial needs they see among their students,” said Shank. “Based on strength of the requests, each school will receive the maximum $33,333 in funding to disburse among students by April 15.”

The emergency assistance funding must be used to support undergraduate students impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said.

Some of the needs include covering the cost of shelter for foster, homeless, and international students when schools closed urgently or facilitating transportation for students to return home.

The emergency funding will go toward helping students pay for packaging and shipping personal belongings home, as well as providing storage.

VFIC says selected schools must use their funding by Aug. 15 and submit a report indicating how they issued their funds and the impact it had on students.

To learn more about the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges and the 15 schools selected for funding visit their website.

Latest Posts