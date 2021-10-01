Virginia Wesleyan University offering free online professional development courses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University, in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development, is set to offer free 24-hour online courses for all residents of Hampton Roads.
Officials say the courses are part of the continuing education offerings through the VWU Global Campus. The courses are meant for job seekers, business owners, students, recent graduates and volunteers.
The following 24-hour online courses are available:
- Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
- Intro to Excel/Office 365
- Creating Webpages
- Explore a Career as a Medical Assistant
- Medical Terminology: A Word Association Approach
- Professional Sales Skills
- Keys to Effective Communication
- Creating Mobile Apps with HTMLs
Those who complete their course(s) will earn a certificate of completion.
