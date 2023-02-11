VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – Virginia Wesleyan University is freezing tuition for the 6th year in a row.

The VWU Board of Trustees approved the decision during its winter meeting on February 2 for all full-time students to pay the same rate of tuition in the 2023-2024 academic year, according to Dr. Scott D. Miller, President of the University.

“At Virginia Wesleyan, our longtime commitment to providing an affordable education has been a crucial differentiator that helps us appeal to financially responsible students who are looking to start their careers without the heavy burden of unreasonable student loans,” Dr. Miller said.

VWU offers competitive financial aid packages and assists students in identifying other sources of aid as well, with 98% of students receiving financial assistance.

Special discounted tuition is also offered for students in the Evening and Weekend Program and VWU Online, where rates are almost 75% less than tuition for traditional day students.