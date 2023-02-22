VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Wesleyan University will be hosting collegiate esports teams from across the nation this Saturday, February 25.

“Collision on the Coast” will be held in the Townebank Arena in the Jane P. Batten Student Center as the teams battle it out playing the racing game Rocket League. The event is free to attend and will begin at 9 a.m. with a double elimination-style tournament bracket. Officials say top prizes range from $1,000 for first place to $400 for fourth place.

The Virginia Wesleyan Esports program, founded in 2019, currently hosts 37 teams on their roster. The players compete in matches against other universities such as Clemson, Yale, and M.I.T. In addition to Rocket League, VWU’S lineup has mastered games such as Fortnite, League of Legends, and Overwatch. The VWU program is sponsored by Endurance IT Services of Virginia Beach.

(Courtesy: Virginia Wesleyan University)

Virginia Wesleyan is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE).

Esports is a fast-growing global sport and billion-dollar industry that continues to expand on college campuses across the country. Leagues and teams face off in competitive, organized video gaming as fans watch across the world.