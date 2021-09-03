Virginia Task Force 2 deploys to New Jersey in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Task Force 2 is on their way deploying to the northeast to support missions from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

According to a Facebook post, 27 members of the team were activated by FEMA for a Mission Ready Package-Water (MRPW) and East Coast Cache to support the Blue Federal Government Incident Support Team.

The AP is reporting that at least 48 people died in the storms and the toll was highest in New Jersey, where at least 25 people perished in heavy rains that began late Wednesday.

The team is expected to work with crews in Hillsborough, New Jersey