Virginia Task Force 2 deploys to Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Task Force 2 is deploying to the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Ida is expected to be an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm when it approaches the Gulf Coast. The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

Forty Virginia Task Force 2 members departed the Harry E. Diezel Virginia Beach Fire Training Center just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

A video shared by the department showed numerous tractor-trailers, a van, a bus, trailers, rescue boats, gators, and other equipment leaving the parking lot over the course of about three minutes.

The task force deployed in June and July to assist with recovery efforts after a condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida.

The task force also deployed earlier this month to assist in Massachusetts with impacts from Henri.