VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia State Trooper has been arrested for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, Virginia State Police say.

According to VSP, Chad W. Bare of Fredricksburg was arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department on March 27.

Bare was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Virginia Beach Police confirmed to WAVY that Bare was taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. along the 300 block of 55th Street.

Bare was originally hired by Virginia State Police in 2015. He left the department and returned in 2018.

VSP said Bare was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the judicial process.