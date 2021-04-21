Virginia State Police offering free motorcycle self-assessment course

A motorcyclist passes an American flag on the route for the Ride for the Fallen 7 in near Randolph, N.H., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Thousands of motorcyclists traveled through parts of New Hampshire as a tribute to the seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police is offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the state for National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The free motorcycle self-assessment courses, conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers, will teach current riders about rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation, and much more.

The courses will be held in four locations across the state, including Salem, Lynchburg, Yorktown, and the Richmond area.



All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Officials advised participants that motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program.

April 24 – 8:30 a.m. – Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.

May 15 – 8 a.m. – Salem – Salem Red Sox Stadium

May 15 – 8:30 a.m. – Lynchburg – Central Virginia Community College

May 22 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown – Waters Edge Church

May 22 – 9 a.m. – Midlothian – Steel Horse Harley Davidson

In addition to the four courses being held in May, courses are being held through the summer and into the fall. A comprehensive listing of Ride 2 Save Lives courses can be found HERE.