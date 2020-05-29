Virginia State Parks open additional beaches; First Landing on the list

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As Governor Ralph Northam announced that public beaches may open with restrictions, Virginia State Parks’ tidal beaches are now open for recreation activities under strict safety protocols.
The following state park tidal beaches are open:
- Mason Neck
- Leesylvania
- Widewater
- Caledon
- Westmoreland
- Belle Isle
- York River
- Chippokes
- Kiptopeke
- First Landing
- False Cape
These tidal beaches will be available according to the following safety protocols:
- Strict social distancing between non-related groups must be followed
- Groups of more than 10 beachgoers will be prohibited
- No entertainment or programming that generates mass gatherings
- No beach playsets, tents or grouping of umbrellas
- No team sports
The following inland lakefront beaches remain closed:
- Lakefront beaches at Hungry Mother
- Claytor Lake
- Smith Mountain Lake
- Fairystone
- Douthat
- Holliday Lake
- Bear Creek Lake
- Twin Lakes
- Lake Anna
Virginia State Parks said that the beach areas will reopen when “adequate staffing is available and additional safety protocols have been developed and implemented.”
“Guests are encouraged to ‘know before they go’ by checking the individual park’s website before their visit for the latest updates. This includes information on the use of face coverings in park facilities, respecting social distance and visiting in groups of 10 or fewer,” said state park officials.
Visit Virginia State Parks at virginiastateparks.gov/coiv-19-update for more information.
