Virginia State Parks open additional beaches; First Landing on the list

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As Governor Ralph Northam announced that public beaches may open with restrictions, Virginia State Parks’ tidal beaches are now open for recreation activities under strict safety protocols.

The following state park tidal beaches are open:

Mason Neck

Leesylvania

Widewater

Caledon

Westmoreland

Belle Isle

York River

Chippokes

Kiptopeke

First Landing

False Cape

These tidal beaches will be available according to the following safety protocols:

Strict social distancing between non-related groups must be followed

Groups of more than 10 beachgoers will be prohibited

No entertainment or programming that generates mass gatherings

No beach playsets, tents or grouping of umbrellas

No team sports

The following inland lakefront beaches remain closed:

Lakefront beaches at Hungry Mother

Claytor Lake

Smith Mountain Lake

Fairystone

Douthat

Holliday Lake

Bear Creek Lake

Twin Lakes

Lake Anna

Virginia State Parks said that the beach areas will reopen when “adequate staffing is available and additional safety protocols have been developed and implemented.”

“Guests are encouraged to ‘know before they go’ by checking the individual park’s website before their visit for the latest updates. This includes information on the use of face coverings in park facilities, respecting social distance and visiting in groups of 10 or fewer,” said state park officials.

Visit Virginia State Parks at virginiastateparks.gov/coiv-19-update for more information.

