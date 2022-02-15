Virginia, Pennsylvania authorities seize 32.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 12 kilograms of meth in joint operation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities from Virginia and Pennsylvania have recovered 32.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 12 kilograms of methamphetamine after a joint operation investigating a transnational drug trafficking organization.

Virginia Beach police announced Monday they had worked with HSI Norfolk Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), HSI Harrisburg and those agencies’ law enforcement partners to seize large amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Authorities in Virginia Beach arrested one person, who they did not identify, on Feb. 7 and seized about 12.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and five kilograms of methamphetamine.

Also on Feb. 7, HSI Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the Pennsylvania State Police coordinated with HSI Norfolk to search a tractor-trailer in Dupont, Pennsylvania.

That search resulted in a seizure of an additional 20 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and seven kilograms of methamphetamine. Those drugs were concealed in the tractor-trailer, authorities said.

Images of fentanyl, methamphetamine seizure Feb. 7. (Photo courtesy: VBPD)



“This operation highlights the importance of the strong partnerships and cooperative effort that is the foundation of the BEST program. HSI Norfolk, HSI Harrisburg, Virginia Beach Police Department, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, and Pennsylvania State Police are to be commended for their outstanding cooperative effort,” Virginia Beach police said Monday.