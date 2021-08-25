Virginia Opera’s Das Rheingold to tee off at Top Golf

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Opera is bringing its never-before-seen production of Wagner’s Das Rheingold to Top Golf this September.

With COVID-19 restrictions to consider, the production company strategically approached their shows. The goal was to keep the production going while keeping theater lovers safe.

“It [Top Golf] was the perfect outdoor venue choice—covered from the elements, comfortable seating, easy parking, accessible…In so many ways it resembles the classic amphitheaters where many performing arts found their start,” said Peggy Kriha Dye, General Director and CEO of Virginia Opera.

Two upcoming performances are planned for Top Golf:

Virginia Beach Topgolf Sept. 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Richmond on Topgolf Sept. 19, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (sold out) and 8:00 p.m.

According to the Virginia Opera, the performances will showcase Wagner’s magical vision to include gods, dwarves, giants, and the Valhalla castle.

“I’m so pleased we are able to once again share the magic of music with our devoted audiences in a safe, comfortable, and unparalleled fashion,” said Adam Turner, Artistic Director of Virginia Opera.

For more information and to obtain tickets, go to VAOpera.org.