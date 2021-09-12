Virginia Opera tees of 2021 season at Top Golf in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Opera is set to shift its course this season as COVID-19 continues to force the arts to think outside the box.

“If there was one silver lining to the ‘new normal’ COVID placed upon us, it motivated us to create new, and often surprisingly wonderful, ways to approach everything—including this unique venture,” said Adam Turner, Artistic Director of Virginia Opera. “I’m so pleased we are able to once again share the magic of music with our devoted audiences in a safe, comfortable, and unparalleled fashion.”

After canceling their 2020-2021 season due to safety concerns, the Opera returns Sunday night with a new show at a surprising venue.

#TONIGHT: The @vaopera is set to take the stage for one of two performances this evening – at an unusual venue!



Here’s a big hint… can you guess where?



We’ll share the answer at 6p on @WAVY_News! pic.twitter.com/0AK0fGkWHE — Madison (@MadisonPearman) September 12, 2021

The un-fore-gettable venue? Top Golf in Virginia Beach.

“It was the perfect outdoor venue choice—covered from the elements, comfortable seating, easy parking, accessible…In so many ways it resembles the classic amphitheaters where many performing arts found their start,” said Peggy Kriha Dye, General Director and CEO of Virginia Opera.

Their new show is the first installment of Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle, Das Rheingold and features gods, dwarves, giants, and the iconic castle Valhalla under the direction of Mary Birnbaum.

Tickets for their 8 p.m. show on September 12 in Virginia Beach are still available.