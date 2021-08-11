Virginia Natural Gas reminds residents to contact 811 before digging

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – August 11 is National 811 Day, and Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) is reminding residents as well as professional contractors across the region to always contact VA811 before starting any outdoor digging project.

“Safety is paramount for our team members, customers and the community,” said Rus Hayslett, vice president of Operations at Virginia Natural Gas.



“The danger of striking an underground utility is real and making the simple call to 811 can protect your family and helps keep communities safe.”



Nearly 20% of the damages to VNG underground facilities were caused by homeowners who did not contact VA811.

When homeowners and contractors connect with Virginia 811, it notifies the appropriate utility companies of the intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent – for free – to the requested dig site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, paint or both.

Whether a homeowner with a shovel or a professional excavator with an earthmover, Virginia state law requires a call to 811 at least three business days before starting any digging project.

Virginia Natural Gas has more than 5,500 miles of underground natural gas pipeline along with other utility companies’ underground communication cables, water and sewer lines.



Knowing the location of underground utilities helps prevent injuries, property damage and inconvenient service outages.