Virginia Natural Gas partners with Operation Warm to give coats to kids at local Boys & Girls clubs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One by one, employees with Virginia Natural Gas unloaded boxes full of brand-new winter coats.

“Many people only recognize us as a gas provider, but we are actually very involved in all the communities we serve — this is just another means of showing we do indeed care,” said Virginia Natural Gas Regional Manager Kenneth Magee.

The local energy company partnered with Operation Warm for this special delivery at the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia.

Operation Warm is a nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence, and hope for children in need through the gift of coats.

“We have parents that can’t even afford, that aren’t even working, who are still depending on unemployment or depending on going back to work. With these coats, it will give them something they don’t have to worry about,” said Debbie McGaughey, the unit director of the Rosemont Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia.

Over 100 coats were donated, and 25 kids at the Rosemont location got to pick theirs out on Wednesday.

“It makes me feel supported and loved,” said one girl.

“I like it because I got some fur in it and I can feel better in it and it’s big,” said one of the young boys.

If you’re interested in helping out Operation Warm, you can do so by clicking here.