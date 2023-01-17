VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) opens its new Customer CARE Center today in Virginia Beach.

The Customer CARE Center will be a virtual call center that is focused on improving customer service operations.

The call center will initially be staffed by the 12 local customer service representatives with a supervisor.

VNG has joined with local community organizations for staffing with an emphasis on military veterans or members of military families, as well as persons with disabilities to fill these positions.