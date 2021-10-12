Virginia Natural Gas offers programs to help residents prepare for upcoming heating season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Oct. 11, 2021 – Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) has several assistance programs to help residents better prepare for this year’s heating season.

Other energy assistance programs and resources available to Virginia Natural Gas customers include: •

EnergyShare provides a one-time annual grant to qualified residential customers. The program is administered by the Salvation Army and funded through direct contributions from Virginia Natural Gas employees and customers who make donations via their monthly natural gas bill payment. To apply for a grant, customers can contact their local Salvation Army to schedule an appointment, or call the EnergyShare hotline at 757.965.9012, ext. 1, for more information.

Payment Arrangement Plans are available for customers to help manage their natural gas bills by spreading out costs over time. VNG is now offering extended payment arrangement options of up to 12 months for customers impacted by the pandemic and will eliminate the required down payment.

Virginia Natural Gas' Budget Payment Plan evens out the highs and lows of natural gas costs throughout the year by allowing customers to pay a consistent amount every month for 12 months, making household budgeting a little easier. To learn more, call 866.229.3578.

The Energy Efficiency Program helps customers manage their costs by lowering out-of-pocket expenses for energy efficiency improvements through rebates, free home energy assessments and energy-saving products.