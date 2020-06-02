Virginia Natural Gas files rate request with the Virginia State Corporation Commission

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Natural Gas filed a rate request today with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (VSCC) seeking to eliminate bill-payment transaction fees and improve customer service.

Customer service improvements include a proposal to improve customer call-waiting times and interactive assistance by establishing a virtual call center, creating employment opportunities for individuals who may prefer to work from home, including disabled veterans and military spouses, who are among the region’s most underemployed residents.



“Filing a rate request during the coronavirus health crisis is not something we take lightly,” said Jim Kibler, president of Virginia Natural Gas. “We understand the impacts COVID-19 has had on our community and are doing all we can to alleviate the burden.



At the same time, as part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we continue to make investments in order to provide safe and reliable natural gas service in times of

uncertainty.”



The company’s last rate request was made three years ago in 2017. Since that time, the company has

implemented the Southside Connector (SSC), modernized pipelines and services and removed low-pressure pipeline from its system.



The current request also includes additions to the company’s tariff to allow Renewable

Natural Gas into the VNG pipeline system and offers a framework for a fixed bill option to help customers manage monthly bills.



In sum, the filing seeks approximately $49.6 million to properly finance ongoing

operations based on these key investments.



Beginning Nov. 1, 2020, an average residential customer can expect an increase in their monthly bill of approximately $11, subject to the final approval of the VSCC in December.

