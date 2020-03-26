Live Now
Virginia Aquarium extending all memberships to compensate for days closed

Virginia Beach

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center announced in a release on Thursday that all memberships will be extended to offset the cost during coronavirus closure.

With the closures heavily impacting schools, educational centers, and the business industry, the center stated it is prepared to remain closed until at least April 23.

Membership holders are not required to do anything further, the aquarium will make all necessary adjustments.

Though the doors are closed, the center continues to create virtual education content including tours and live feedings.

Here is your guide to all things virtual in Hampton Roads.

