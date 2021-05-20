Virginia first lady Pam Northam to visit Virginia Beach students on Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia’s first lady will be in Hampton Roads on Thursday.

Pam Northam is visiting students at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center.

The foundation just launched a new classroom this spring that houses the environmental studies program for Virginia Beach Public Schools.

Students will give Northam a tour of the classroom, and show her fish and aquatic life they’ve caught.

WAVY’s Marielena Balouris will be there. Look for her coverage coming up later today.

