Virginia Beach’s ViBe Creative District unveils new rainbow crosswalk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Church members down at the Oceanfront helped donate baby items Sunday morning.

A tent was staged outside Salt Church near 16th and Pacific and a table filled with baby diapers and baby bottles were loaded up.

The collection will be donated to the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Tidewater, a pro-life organization.

The faith-based nonprofit helps expecting mothers.

Salt Church Lead pastor, Leon Dunning, says it's an organization they believe in and want to help in any way they can.