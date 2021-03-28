Virginia Beach’s ViBe Creative District unveils new rainbow crosswalk

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach has unveiled a new rainbow crosswalk.

Rainbow crosswalks are known around the world as an international movement to help embrace inclusivity of all people with public artwork.

ViBe’s diagonal Rainbow Crosswalk was designed by artist Allison Termine and first painted in 2016 with the help of the ViBe District and Hampton Roads Pride

Around 500 community members helped paint the crosswalk back in 2016.

This year, city officials added a permanent thermo-plastic rainbow crosswalk for all four sides of the crosswalk at the intersection of 19th Street and Cypress Avenue, surrounding the previous artwork.

  • Courtesy – ViBe District
  • Courtesy – ViBe District
  • Courtesy – ViBe District
  • Courtesy – ViBe District

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10