Virginia Beach’s traffic data-sharing partnership among 50 award recipients around the world

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has won a 2021 Smart 50 Award for its partnership with Waze regarding traffic-data sharing.

The annual Smart 50 Award recognizes 50 of the “most transformational and influential projects” in the world based on future municipal-scale impact.

Through the city’s partnership with the Waze mobile app, city officials have been able to share real-time, crowd-sourced information of current road conditions in the region, which in turn has been useful in responding to traffic and weather-related incidents.

Come October, Virginia Beach will be honored along with other winners during the Smart 50 Awards Gala in Washington D.C.

