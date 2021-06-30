Virginia Beach’s offshore wind commission to include international partners

Two of the offshore wind turbines have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, June 29, 2020. Two wind turbines are part of an offshore wind turbine project. The turbines will begin operation in August. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer’s commission for an $8 billion windfarm will include several international partners.



The $8 billion windfarm, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, is slated to have up to 180 turbines that will generate 2,640 megawatts of energy, enough to power up to 660,000 homes.



The commission, chaired by Vice Mayor Jim Wood, will include a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including representatives from Dominion Energy, Virginia Beach, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Tidewater Community College, and more.

Currently, Dominion Energy has constructed two test turbines 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Vice Mayor Wood says the commission was designed to “bring together a diverse group of people who represent the areas needed to maximize the economic, infrastructure and job creation potential of this project.”



“We are beginning with an event in August that will bring 40 European supply chain manufacturing companies here to explore ways they can be a part of this effort,” said Wood.

The commission includes: