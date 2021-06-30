Virginia Beach’s offshore wind commission to include international partners

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer’s commission for an $8 billion windfarm will include several international partners.
The $8 billion windfarm, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, is slated to have up to 180 turbines that will generate 2,640 megawatts of energy, enough to power up to 660,000 homes.
The commission, chaired by Vice Mayor Jim Wood, will include a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including representatives from Dominion Energy, Virginia Beach, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Tidewater Community College, and more.
Currently, Dominion Energy has constructed two test turbines 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Vice Mayor Wood says the commission was designed to “bring together a diverse group of people who represent the areas needed to maximize the economic, infrastructure and job creation potential of this project.”
“We are beginning with an event in August that will bring 40 European supply chain manufacturing companies here to explore ways they can be a part of this effort,” said Wood.
The commission includes:
- Jim Wood, Commission Chair, Virginia Beach City Council
- George Alcaraz, East Coast Surfing Championship
- Lisa Baehre, Sandler Center Foundation
- Diana Burke, Virginia Beach Hotel Association
- Walter Camp, Attorney and Community Volunteer
- Claudell Clark, Hampton Roads Sports Commission
- Tim Cole, Virginia Beach City Public Schools
- Ann Crenshaw, Virginia Beach Vision/Kaufman & Canoles
- Will Fediw, Virginia Maritime Association
- Karen Forget, Lynnhaven River Now
- Laura Habr, Croc’s Restaurant
- Kia Hardy, Ph.D., Tidewater Community College
- Thomas Leahy, City of Virginia Beach (retired)
- Harry Lester, business and environmental leader
- Ashley McLeod, Avangrid
- Bobby Melatti, IMGoing
- Craig Moeller, WVEC TV
- William Murray, Dominion Energy
- Chris Price, City of Chesapeake
- Worth Remick, Colliers International
- Season Roberts, public relations consultant
- Rear Admiral Charles Rock, United States Navy Mid-Atlantic
- Joel Rubin, Rubin Communications Group
- Stacey Shiflet, Virginia Beach Restaurant Association
- Doug Smith, Hampton Roads Alliance
- Captain Jennifer Stockwell, United States Coast Guard – Virginia
- Christina Trapani, Eco Maniac Company
- Morgan Whayland, Virginia Natural Gas
- Eileen Woll, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter