UPDATE: According to the City of Virginia Beach the non-emergency phone line is back online.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s non-emergency phone line is temporarily down.

The non-emergency line is currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Residents seeking emergency help should still call 911, first responders will prioritize emergency calls for service.

Emergency phone line 757-385-5000 is currently down. Residents seeking emergency help please call 911. Update will be provided via social media when 757-385-5000 is restored to service. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) March 8, 2023 Tweet from the City of Virginia Beach