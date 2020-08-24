Virginia Beach’s new sports center set to open in November amid pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The new Virginia Beach Sports Center is set to open its doors in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-of-the-art facility, located just across the street from the Virginia Beach Convention Center, will host a diverse roster of sporting events and tournaments when it opens in November 2020.

It’s also just steps away from from local shops, restaurants and attractions, including the beautiful boardwalk and beaches of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The new venue will feature 285,000 square feet of space, including 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts, a 200 meter, hydraulically banked track, seating for 5,000 spectators and more.

In December of last year, MEB General Contractors said progress in the construction of the 285,000-square-foot, $68 million sports center was well and good.

At that time, the track venue, the 4,500-seat fixed bleachers, were 90 percent complete. The track hydraulic and rail system had been installed.

MEB General Contractors turned over the new parking lot to the Virginia Beach City Government and are working on-site utilities, new turn lanes, sidewalks, and additional parking areas.

