Virginia Beach’s Lesner Bridge to light up in yellow and blue in support of Ukraine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Lesner Bridge will soon display the colors yellow and blue to show support for Ukraine amid the ongoing attacks from Russia.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday evening, members of the Virginia Beach City Council all agreed to direct the bridge lights in solidarity with Ukrainians affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.

Virginia Beach is not alone in Hampton Roads showing unity with Ukraine. Just days prior, Ukrainians and supporters in Norfolk carried handmade signs and sang songs in their native tongues in rallying unity with the affected country.

On Tuesday, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.

Russia shelled several key sites in Kyiv and in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said. Among the sites hit were Kyiv’s main TV tower and Holocaust memorial.