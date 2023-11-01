VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The new Lego Store in Virginia Beach Town Center had a line stretching around the block Friday.

The new store at 172 Central Park Avenue officially opened at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting.

It’s the first of its kind in Hampton Roads, and just one of four official Lego Stores in Virginia.

Town Center says there will be a celebration all weekend, with giveaways and free additions with purchases.

The Lego Group announced the store was coming back in August.

