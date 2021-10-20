Virginia Beach’s Abby Furco, who inspired many persevering through health struggles, dies at 15

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach teenager Abby Furco, who inspired many in her nearly lifelong battle against cancer and other health challenges, died Tuesday night.

“Like many of you, we miss her so much already,” her mother Patty said in a journal entry. Abby was surrounded by loved ones at the time.

She had just turned 15 last month.

Abby was first diagnosed with cancer when was four years old but was able to persevere. She even got to attend school after a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

However the procedure led to many complications, and her health went down again in fall 2019.

She had just had heart surgery in September and struggled with complications in the weeks after, eventually suffering a stroke a month before she died, her mother said.

You can read more about Abby’s journey here.

WAVY sends its condolences to the Furco family.