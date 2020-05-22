Virginia Beach’s Aaron Spence named ‘Digital Superintendent of the Year’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Education organizations for grades K-12 announced on Thursday that Virginia Beach’s Aaron Spence has been named as the Digital Superintendent of the Year in recognition of his efforts helping schools make the digital leap — especially during the pandemic.

The 2020 EmpowerED Digital Superintendent of the Year award is given annually to a district leader who has mastered the use of technology applicable to enhancing teaching techniques.

“I am grateful to CoSN, AASA and ClassLink for giving me this platform to encourage educators to embrace the necessity of technology when it comes to providing a quality education for every child, regardless of their zip code,” said Dr. Aaron Spence, Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Schools.

“This health crisis has revealed just how important technology is to the successful delivery of educational experiences. But it has also exposed gaps in learning and equity, as well as the need for social and emotional supports,” he continued.

While at VBCPS, Spence has focused on personalizing student experience with technology which has shown an increase in academic achievements throughout the school system.

In his time, he has also helped 16 schools in the district earn state accreditation through a School Support Process program, which has been regarded as a top innovation by AASA.

“Making digital transitions a reality will often lead to a positive culture of learning, which is one of the reasons why Aaron Spence is a champion for children. We congratulate him for this recognition,” said Daniel A. Domenech, Executive Director, AASA.

“This is a historic time in education where districts need strong leadership. We are proud to honor a trailblazer like Dr. Spence and recognize him for all the work being done in Virginia Beach,” said George Perreault, Chief Academic Officer of ClassLink

Spence will receive the award virtually at the CoSN Annual Conference.

Collaborating organizations include CoSN, a premier association of K-12 education technology leaders; AASA, the School Superintendents Association; and ClassLink which sponsors the EmpowerED program.

