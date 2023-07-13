VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach says it is working hard to keep up with yard debris collection due to staff shortages.

The city says while they are working to pick up yard debris, their workers are focusing on household waste pickup in the black trash cans.

For the time being, Virginia Beach has given the green light to allow residents to bag their grass clippings and put them into the black trash cans for pickup.

Virginia Beach is also giving residents tips on how to manage their yard debris, including grasscycling and leaf mowing. More information about how to manage yard debris can be found on Virginia Beach’s website.