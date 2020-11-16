Virginia Beach woman warns others after her car was stolen with Christmas gifts inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman spent all year trying to make the holidays bright for her family, but a Grinch struck stealing her car and all the presents inside.

“I feel violated,” she said.

Donzella Allen has chronic kidney disease, so it’s common for her to want to warm up her car early in the morning.

The morning of Nov. 1 seemed like any other, except for one thing.

“I put my dog in the cage, grabbed my purse and came back outside and the car was gone,” Allen said.

Her 2016 Chevrolet Equinox parked at Newpointe Condominiums was gone within a matter of minutes.

“And then just knowing that even if somebody was watching me, that they are watching me to do something like that,” she said.

She immediately called police. They have a record of a report, but they say there is no information right now to lead them to a suspect.

“I really can’t put it into words and I know I hear these things happen all the time, but I guess you never think it’s going to happen to you,” she said.

She and her family are now worried for their personal safety.

“So later on she’s thinking about all the things left in her car all of her personal items that they have access to,” Nicole Parker, Allen’s sister, said.

But there is also a back seat full of Christmas gifts for her grancdhildren that are gone, too.

“My sister was the thoughtful one thinking about others and how dare someone else go take something that she worked so hard for and she had planned for in advance. And just like that, in a moment, — ’cause they failed to work or do those things to prepare for their families — they take that from her,” said Parker.

Allen says she wants people to learn from her mistake: lock your doors, be mindful of your surroundings and look out for one another.

Virginia Beach police are still investigating this.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

