Virginia Beach woman stops for gas, wins $1 million

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – When Norma Blanchard stopped to get gas at the Love Food Mart on Diamond Springs Road on her way home from work, she decided to pick up a few Virginia Lottery Scratcher tickets.

That decision really paid off for her! One of those tickets was a top prize winner worth $1 million.

When she scratched off the winning Green Cash Millions ticket, she looked at it in disbelief then immediately handed it to her son. “He threw the ticket in the air while I was yelling and screaming!” she told Lottery officials.

“It’s a feeling I’ve never had before!” she said. “I can’t stop smiling!”

Blanchard decided to take the one-time cash option of $602,410 before taxes.