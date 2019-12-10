Virginia Beach woman sentenced to 30 years following brutal attack on family member

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach woman has been sentenced to 30 years following a brutal attack on a family member in 2018.

According to court documents, a judge sentenced 39-year-old Laura Kornylak to 60 years in prison with 30 years suspended after Kornylak pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding regarding an incident that happened in June of 2018.



The sentence far exceeds the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines of 13 years and one month.

The incident happened the night after the unnamed victim, which reports say is a family member of Kornylak, found the suspect in his home on June 20, 2018.



According to reports, the victim initially resisted letting Kornylak stay at his home due to past issues and told her she needed to leave the next day. That night, the victim, his girlfriend and Kornylak went to dinner and Kornylak started an argument. Korylak reportedly left the home when they returned after dinner, but came back when the victim and his girlfriend went to sleep.

Reports say Kornylak went into their bedroom and shouted, “I’m gonna kill you,” before smashing a baseball bat on the victim’s face. Bones around the victim’s eyes were shattered and the victim immediately lost vision in his right eye after the initial hit.

Kornylak repeatedly struck the victim on the head, back, and shoulders as he ran from the room before making his way outside the home. Kornylak reportedly then strangled the victim and stabbed him with a knife in the face, neck and abdomen. Police officers found Kornylak on top of the victim with a knife in her hand.

Officials say the victim was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he remained for several days. According to reports, the victim is still blind in his right eye and suffers scars to his face, abdomen and left hand.