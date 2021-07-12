Virginia Beach woman sentenced to 25 days for DUI crash involving 2 state police vehicles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman has been sentenced to 25 days behind bars for a crash involving 2 state police vehicles back in April.

The crash occurred on April 16 when state police said that around 1:06 a.m., two troopers stopped to assist Virginia Beach police on a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-264, west of Rosemont Road. Both troopers were parked on the closed shoulder lane with emergency equipment activated.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Trax then struck one marked state police vehicle from behind and pushed it into the other state police vehicle. The Trax then proceeded to run off the roadway and struck a Jersey wall.

The two troopers involved were outside their vehicles at the time of the accident but were not injured.

29-year-old Samantha Erwin was identified as the driver and was not injured. She was arrested for DUI and taken to the Virginia Beach City Jail.

After pleading guilty to her charges on Friday, Erwin was sentenced to 365 days with 340 suspended, which means she will serve 25 days. She was sentenced to unsupervised probation for 12 months. Her driver’s license was also restricted for 12 months.