Virginia Beach woman searching for sentimental dollhouse that was mistakenly donated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman is offering a reward for a treasured item that’s now in someone else’s possession.

The woman is looking for a dollhouse that was mistakenly donated a few weeks ago.

Dawn K. told 10 On Your Side the dollhouse was a special project she worked on with her mother before she passed away. Someone recently purchased it at a thrift store.

“It just means a lot to me. Out of all the things my mom and I had bought the boys, it’s probably the most meaningful,” Dawn said.

Dawn bought the dollhouse 18 years ago at the CHKD thrift store off Virginia Beach Boulevard. She and her mother restored it together for her sons, down to every detail.

“I did the wallpapering and she fixed the shutters and put the roof on,” Dawn said. “We made some of the furniture we sewed the little pillows and sheets and everything for it.”

Dawn’s mother died in 2019. She was heartbroken when she learned the dollhouse was no longer at her parents’ home.

“My dad took the dollhouse to the same exact thrift store where I purchased it in 2002. He took it in the middle of February, not realizing the significance,” Dawn said. “It just felt like another loss.”

A search at the thrift store and posts on Nextdoor came up short. Dawn is now offering a $100 reward to whoever may have the dollhouse.

“The roof is black and it has little white shutters, windows on the end and we wallpapered all the different rooms and the floors differently,” she said.

Dawn hopes the power of social media can return this precious memory to her.

“I feel like it’s a longshot but it’s worth it,” she said.

If you know where this dollhouse might be, contact Dawn at butterflygirl1940@yahoo.com.