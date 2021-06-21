Virginia Beach woman recovering after apparent hit-and-run in neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach woman is grateful to be alive after surviving what appeared to be a hit-and-run crash while walking in her neighborhood.

The woman is recovering but a driver hasn’t been found.

Edly O’Neal tells 10 On Your Side she was just released from the hospital on Sunday. Those who know her are focused on her recovery and finding the person responsible.

“I’m still in shock honestly, you know, that someone could do this,” O’Neal said.

On Friday, O’Neal was walking back to her house on Club House road after finishing up her morning workout. She said she felt a car coming behind her so she took a quick glimpse and moved over.

“After that, I don’t recall anything other than getting up and feeling pain,” she said.

O’Neal isn’t sure how long she may have been knocked unconscious, but she was able to get up at some point and make it back to her house, still not realizing what happened.

“When I saw my face, I knew something else had happened because it was like someone drug my face,” O’Neal said.

She went to the hospital. Police responded there and eventually went back to Club House Road.

“The detective did find some blood. He found pieces of a headlight in the location where I was at,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal shared photos of her injuries. She has a fractured eye socket, scrapes and bruises. She’ll also need oral surgery.

The condo community at 3800 Oceanfront where she works started a fundraiser to help with medical bills. It’s already raised close to $10,000.

“It hit everyone here at 3800 really hard,” said Ben Humphreys, a friend who started the fundraiser. “She’s truly loved at our building and we wanted to support her in any way we could.”

O’Neal is grateful for the support. Now the community is hoping someone will help police and come forward with information.

“Even if it’s anonymous, someone needs to stop people who would do something like that,” O’Neal said.

10 On Your Side reached out to police for information about this incident and if there is a possible suspect vehicle description but we did not hear back.

O’Neal said she couldn’t tell the make or model of the last approaching vehicle she saw, only that it was a car and not a truck or SUV.