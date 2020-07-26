Virginia Beach woman raises $700 for local animal nonprofit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Staff and volunteers at Hope for Life rescue in Virginia Beach work hard to save abandoned and neglected animals, give them medical treatment, and work towards finding them a happy home.



As a nonprofit, the cost for these services can add up quick. But one woman who lives at a local senior living community wanted to help.



“The woman came in and she was very excited she loves supporting us,” said director and founder for Hope for Life Rescue, Pauline Cushman.

Cushman says the woman got this idea when she started cutting hair.



“The men wanted to pay her she was actually willing to do it for free but they were willing to pay her so they turned it into a fundraiser,” she said.

In three weeks, the woman collected 700 dollars and donated the money to hope for life. Cushman says since they take in so many senior animals, this money will go towards blood work and dental work.



“It’s things like this that give you faith in humanity and even though we see some of the worst things here at the Hope Center, we also see some of the best in people,” she said.

Cushman says they posted the sweet gesture on Facebook and now other people are trying to figure out how they can help too.



If you would like to donate, click here.

