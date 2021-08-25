Virginia Beach woman pleads guilty to DWI in connection to 2019 crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman in Virginia Beach has pleaded guilty to charges relating to a 2019 crash that sent her and another passenger to the hospital.

Maria Melissa Reid was charged with maiming, driving while intoxicated and other traffic infractions following that crash in early July 2019 in the 100 block of North Great Neck Road.

Responding officers found a four-door black Mazda had impacted a tree. Reid and another passenger in the car were sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

During her court hearing Wednesday, Reid pleaded guilty to her charges. Her sentencing date is set for December 15.