Virginia Beach woman is heartbroken after 20 cats surrendered to animal control

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach woman says she’s heartbroken after she was forced to surrender 20 of her cats that were living in a storage unit.

The cats are now up for adoption at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Patty Gentry is the woman who rented out the storage shed for her cats. She reached out to 10 On Your Side to tell her story.

“There is Gingie and Tootsie,” said Gentry. “They all knew their names too. I got a complete list of all their names, the dates I got them, when their shots are due.”

On Tuesday, Gentry was forced to surrender 20 of her cats. She was able to keep four in her care, and says they are currently being boarded her veterinarian’s office.

“Losing them is like if you had 10 children, if you lost the 10 children, you are heartbroken,” she said.

She calls the situation a tragedy.

Gentry says she fell on hard times and she moved to a hotel with her cats.

However, she was asked to leave once the manager found out. Then, she decided to live in her car and rented a storage shed for her cats. She says the cats weren’t there for long — about four days.

“I came over every morning and evenings and fed them and cleaned out their boxes,” she said.

Eventually, the manager there found out and animal control was called. The cats were taken to Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center where they hit the adoption floor.

“I just need them back in my life, every one of them, they will be taken care of and be loved and played with,” she said.

She’s hoping for a miracle: a happy ending that includes her cats and a roof over her head.

Gentry didn’t break any laws with having 24 cats because there is no cat limit in Virginia Beach, owners just have to provide adequate care and shelter. In Gentry’s case, she didn’t have a place for the cats to live.

The shelter released video of some of the cats. While understandably scared, the new arrivals appear to be in good health, according to the adoption center.

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia Beach Animal Enforcement Supervisor Meghan Conti for more details, including the location of the storage unit. She said they are not releasing any additional information at this time, because the case is still under investigation.

Jessica Wilde with Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center says while its an unfortunate situation, the cats are in good condition.

“It was kind of a sad situation, we had 20 kitties come in from an owner who wasn’t able to provide care for them anymore. Unfortunately, they all lost their home,” said Wilde. “They are all a lit bit shell-shocked, understandably, they’ve gone through a lot but they are all well cared for loved cats so we are just hoping to try and facilitate them getting into new homes.”

The cats are ready to be adopted. The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 341 S Birdneck Road.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.