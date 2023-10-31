OXFORD, MS (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach teen was arrested after police say she took part in a case of vandalism in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Oxford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of property damage on Oct. 24. Surveillance video and images released by police show two women pushing a globe off a fountain structure at the newly dedicated Pocket Park next to City Hall. The incident occurred around 1 a.m.

When they toppled the globe, it also damaged the plumbing. The repairs and replacement are estimated to cost nearly $5,000.

Photos provided by the Oxford MS Police Department

“The park was just dedicated this past Thursday by the Mayor. This behavior is unacceptable and we will pursue charges,” Oxford Police wrote in a Facebook post the same morning as the incident.

Following the investigation, police identified the women. Abigail Fuqua, 19, of Virginia Beach, and Madison Brown, 18, of Davidson, North Carolina were charged with felony malicious mischief.

Abigail Fuqua (left) and Madison Brown (right). Photos provided by Oxford MS PD

The women went before a judge for a bond hearing and were each issued a $5,000 bond.