Virginia Beach woman arrested in domestic-related shooting over the weekend

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 50-year-old woman in Virginia Beach in a domestic-related shooting over the weekend.

Police got the call for a domestic case around 10:40 p.m. on November 7 in the 5500 block of Whirlaway Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested 50-year-old Kristie L. Hollingworth in connection to the incident.

Holllingsworth is facing multiple charges including felonious assault, use of a firearm in commision of a felony, discharging a firearm within a building, domestic assault, and battery.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, 10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources to help you.

For the full list of resources, CLICK HERE.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10