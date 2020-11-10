Virginia Beach woman arrested in domestic-related shooting over the weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 50-year-old woman in Virginia Beach in a domestic-related shooting over the weekend.

Police got the call for a domestic case around 10:40 p.m. on November 7 in the 5500 block of Whirlaway Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested 50-year-old Kristie L. Hollingworth in connection to the incident.

Holllingsworth is facing multiple charges including felonious assault, use of a firearm in commision of a felony, discharging a firearm within a building, domestic assault, and battery.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, 10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources to help you.

For the full list of resources, CLICK HERE.

