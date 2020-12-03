Virginia Beach West Neck Recycling Center temporarily closed for upgrades

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​The West Neck Recycling Center in Virginia Beach will be closed for a few days next week due to upgrades.

The center is located at 2533 West Neck Road and it will be closed Monday, Dec. 7, and will reopen to the public on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Officials say the temporary closure is to finalize the “much-anticipated upgrades that will make recycling at the center easier for residents.”

Once reopened, residents will be using the center’s new recycling compactors. The West Neck Recycling Center’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Residents can continue to take their recyclables to the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information visit vbgov.com/wastemgt.