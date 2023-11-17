Jeffery Wilkerson. Courtesy: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department promoted its newest Deputy Chiefs Jeffery Wilkerson and William Zelms.

Wilkerson is a veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry and a veteran of almost 30 years of VBPD. He’s served in a variety of roles through his career from working with the Special Operations Bureau to getting several degrees relating to his field.

William Zelms. Courtesy: VBPD

Zelms served the VBPD since 2001, and worked as a commanding officer of the training bureau, a captain, executive aid to the chief and more.

This promotion honors their hard work, leadership skills and impact they have made on VBPD, officials said. Chief Paul Neudigate is excited about this change.

“Our profession demands continuous improvement and change,” said Chief Neudigate of the promotions. “Both Captains Wilkerson and Zelms have demonstrated a commitment to continuous growth, evolving professionally through external training and learning opportunities. They have shown exceptional dedication, outstanding performance, and unwavering commitment to the Department and its goals.”