Virginia Beach welcomes back ‘Holiday Parade at the Beach’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday night, hundreds of people flocked to the Oceanfront for a Virginia Beach tradition.

The Holiday Parade at the Beach came back in full force after its cancellation last December for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Feels amazing to be back out and be able to see all the holiday lights and everyone enjoying it with their families and friends,” said one event goer.

The previous cancellation isn’t forgotten by spectators. Some even expressed hesitancy to participate this year because of the virus but chose to come up anyways.

This year’s parade at the Oceanfront started at 5:30 p.m. on 15th Street and ended at 25th Street.

Hundreds of people lined Pacific Avenue to catch a glimpse of their favorite floats.

“I’m a little bias, Dominion was my favorite part,” said a parade participant who rode the company’s float. “But, Santas coming right now so that’s pretty cool too.” Several Santa’s were in attendance, as well as some uncharacteristically jolly Grinch’s.

Despite the excitement, most event-goers would agree the real present was being in the presence of each other after a long year apart.

“It’s kind of something we do every year,” said one teen standing with his family. “It’s just something we get to do as a family, its just something we look forward to.”