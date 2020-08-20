Virginia Beach waste management workers and other ’emergency responders’ would get more hazard pay under new proposal

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Waste management crews and other Virginia Beach workers identified as “emergency responders” during the coronavirus pandemic would get more in hazard pay under a new proposal.

Councilman Aaron Rouse posted a resolution that would give these workers $1,500 in one-time payments, higher than the $1,000 originally proposed on Tuesday by City Manager Patrick Duhaney. All other full-time workers would receive $250.

It comes after more than 110 Virginia Beach waste management workers protested Wednesday after they learned they wouldn’t be receiving hazard pay via with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. That funding authoritized on August 18 was mostly set aside for public safety employees, which will receive between $1,000 and $2,000 in hazard pay depending on rank. Eligible employees in Health and Human Services will be given $1,500.

The CARES funding was allocated to 2,273 employees.

NEW: “Emergency Responders” (like Waste Management) could be getting more hazard pay from @CityofVaBeach than originally thought. @AaronRouseVaBch posted a resolution directing $1,500 in 1 time payments be sent to those “responders” not eligible for CARES funding @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/fnPvimpWWy — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 20, 2020

The hazard pay for waste management and other “emergency responders” won’t come from the CARES funding, but plans call for drawing money that was saved in recent hiring freeze due to the pandemic. About 3,532 people would receive pay under this method.

City council is expected to discuss the resolution coming up on September 1.

Waste collection resumed on Thursday after being suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to lack of staffing.

