Virginia Beach waste management employees protesting over hazard pay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach waste management workers are protesting on Wednesday after they learned they wouldn’t be receiving hazard pay via with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.

The federal funding for hazard pay is supposed to be for workers who are consistently working in-person in areas that increase their risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Virginia Beach is using $4.5 million of the more than $78.6 million it’s slated to receive in CARES funding mostly for public safety employees, which will receive between $1,000 and $2,000 in hazard pay depending on rank. Eligible employees in Health and Human Services will be given $1,500.

City officials say the majority of its workforce didn’t qualify, though some, including waste management employees, were classified separately as “emergency responders.” That classification made them ineligible for the CARES funding, city officials say.

However other cities, including Portsmouth and Hampton, have allocated CARES funding for waste management employees.

New City Manager Patrick Duhaney, who came by to speak with the workers on Wednesday morning, sent a letter to city council on Tuesday asking for hazard pay for waste management and other “critical workers,” but through another source — savings from a recent hiring freeze.

Under the plan, “emergency responders” would receive $1,000 and all other city employees who meet the criteria will receive $250. The city says 3,532 people will qualify for the one-time payment, which is expected to cost $1,887,105. The CARES funding was allocated to 2,273 employees.

“Well it’s a start, but it’s only the beginning. We are essential employees, we are on the frontlines. [We are] emergency employees and deal with hazardous materials on a daily basis,” said Sam Brown, a waste management collector.

Duhaney, who left quickly and didn’t speak with 10 On Your Side, requested that the proposal be considered at the council’s September 1 meeting.

Employee Alfred McClenny had this message for the city: “Trash is what we do, it’s not who we are.”

Andy Fox is covering this story

